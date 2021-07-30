20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.48. The company had a trading volume of 718,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.14. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.