20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 862 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after buying an additional 1,988,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after buying an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,435,000 after buying an additional 458,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,889,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

