20 20 Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. 18,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,940. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.