State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $34.58 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $34,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 194,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,518,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

