Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $11.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.15.
VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
