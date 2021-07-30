Brokerages Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. 24,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,212. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

