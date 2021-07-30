State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

AVGO stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.