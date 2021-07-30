Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after buying an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. 47,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,142,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

