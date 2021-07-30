New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 452,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,782. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.48.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

