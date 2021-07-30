20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 1.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 93,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,046. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20.

