Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,235.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $2.15 million and $8,235.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

