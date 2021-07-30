Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,045 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REZI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,532. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

