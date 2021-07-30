Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. 13,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,737. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

