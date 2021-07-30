Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Holdings Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,251,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 102,012 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

