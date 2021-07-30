Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. 302,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,834,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

