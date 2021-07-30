Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Announces Earnings Results

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Twilio updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.140 EPS.

NYSE TWLO traded down $16.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,923. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.94. Twilio has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total transaction of $558,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.