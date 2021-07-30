State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,432 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,128 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Xilinx worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 611 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.43. 129,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,613. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.11. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

