Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $30.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 8.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,093. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $200.33 and a one year high of $284.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

