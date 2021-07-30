First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.890-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Shares of FR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.88. 19,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

