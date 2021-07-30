State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $24.57 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 225.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.74. The company had a trading volume of 59,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,089. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

