Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.61

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 4704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.
About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.
See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.