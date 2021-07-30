CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in July

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Erste Group lowered shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen stock remained flat at $$42.77 during midday trading on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77.

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

