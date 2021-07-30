Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 24,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 444,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $108,852,000. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $78,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $23,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $17,323,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $13,021,000.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

