Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 24,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 444,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $108,852,000. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $78,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $23,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $17,323,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth $13,021,000.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
