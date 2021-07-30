Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.07. 1,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,066. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.67.

