Invst LLC Invests $243,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,855 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $86.88. 46,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

