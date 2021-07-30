iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up 4.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

IYT stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.74. The stock had a trading volume of 102,821 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.54. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

