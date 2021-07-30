Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Target Price at €19.93

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.93 ($23.45).

PSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

PSM stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €16.23 ($19.09). 1,323,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.28. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a one year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

