Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $148.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $166.77. 21,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,032. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $167.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

