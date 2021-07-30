First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LDSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,378. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 66,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 112,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 80,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter.

