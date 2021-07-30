QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.80. 331,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $100.70 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.00. The company has a market cap of $167.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

