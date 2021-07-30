Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

