NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.756-2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.86. 181,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,737. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

