Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.900 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

