Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. 139,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,720. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

