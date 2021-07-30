Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

TUFN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 5,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,148. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

