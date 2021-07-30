Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 16,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

