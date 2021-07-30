Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.19 and traded as low as C$3.06. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 203,996 shares changing hands.

MOZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.30.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$776.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,887,433.40.

About Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.