Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 6.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares shot up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.22 and last traded at $145.22. 20,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 507,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock worth $53,316,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

