Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 84,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,141. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

