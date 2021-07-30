Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declines By 39.0%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $23.96. 1,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $24.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 430.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,381,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,491,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,018 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 798,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 536,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 504,284 shares in the last quarter.

