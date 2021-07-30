BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 539,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in BP by 5.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $1,750,000. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

