Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €80.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.12 ($94.26).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAX shares. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ETR:SAX traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting €67.20 ($79.06). 34,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €56.95 ($67.00) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.39.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

