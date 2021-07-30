Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GLDI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,860. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 72.1% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 99.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 48.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

