PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

NYSE PBFX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.63. 1,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,660. The company has a market cap of $850.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.82. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBFX. TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

