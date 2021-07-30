First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Update

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,294,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,723,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 202,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 75,981 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000.

FCVT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. 239,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,145. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78.

