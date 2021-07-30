Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $549.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.38. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $554.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

