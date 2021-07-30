PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $157.17. 126,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,250. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

