Cooper Financial Group Acquires 48 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.65. The company had a trading volume of 668,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.02.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

