Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,635. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

