iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Cooper Financial Group’s Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,799 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.25% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $46,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,888. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.59 and a 12-month high of $101.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.08.

